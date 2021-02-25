Previous
По дороге домой. by ermoshkin
Photo 373

По дороге домой.

Утро выдалось морозным и ясным,было -33.В обед было -18 и съездил в район.На обратном пути сфотографировал этот пейзаж после вчерашнего бурана.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
Photo Details

