Свиристель. by ermoshkin
Свиристель.

Сегодня утром мороз спал,но зато усилился ветер.Днем занимался уборкой снега после метелей,надо готовить хоздвор для птицы.Вечером прогулялись,но возвращаться домой на ветер было не очень приятно.
28th February 2021

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
