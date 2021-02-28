Sign up
Photo 375
Свиристель.
Сегодня утром мороз спал,но зато усилился ветер.Днем занимался уборкой снега после метелей,надо готовить хоздвор для птицы.Вечером прогулялись,но возвращаться домой на ветер было не очень приятно.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Ермошкин ...
@ermoshkin
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SP-720UZ
Taken
27th February 2021 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
