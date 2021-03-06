Previous
После метели. by ermoshkin
Photo 380

После метели.

Сегодня третьи сутки дул ветер и была метель.Вот так замело сосенку во дворе,от которой осталась только макушка и столько намело снега.К ночи ветер стих и потянуло морозом.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
