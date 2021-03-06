Sign up
Photo 380
После метели.
Сегодня третьи сутки дул ветер и была метель.Вот так замело сосенку во дворе,от которой осталась только макушка и столько намело снега.К ночи ветер стих и потянуло морозом.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Ермошкин ...
@ermoshkin
380
10
4
380
3
365
NEX-3
6th March 2021 2:00pm
