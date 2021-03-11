Previous
Метель. by ermoshkin
Photo 382

Метель.

Утро выдалось умеренно морозным и ясным.В обед пошел снег.К вечеру поднялась метель,это видно на фото.Сфотографировал это фото когда ходили на прогулку.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
