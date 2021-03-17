Previous
Колок в предзакатном. by ermoshkin
Photo 385

Колок в предзакатном.

Утро сегодня выдалось умеренно морозным.С утра съездил ОКБ на прием к врачу на консультацию.Домой приехал в обед,было пасмурно.Вечером ходили прогуляться,усилился ветер и пошел снег.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
