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8.7.26 - New Paths by errorbrainnotfound
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8.7.26 - New Paths

If I only ever walk on my known paths, I'm letting my Anxiety win. If i never dare to try new paths, everything will stay the same. Comforting, but also depressing. It's not easy but I try to choose change.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

ERROR_brain_not_f...

@errorbrainnotfound
I´m Chris from Germany and I´m going on this adventure with my Kodak Charmera. Something about the crappy quality brings out so much memories from...
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