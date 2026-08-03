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3.8.26 by errorbrainnotfound
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3.8.26

In my neighborhood there is a house that is completely empty and abandoned. This porcellain horse in the window is its only inhabitant.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

ERROR_brain_not_f...

@errorbrainnotfound
I´m Chris from Germany and I´m going on this adventure with my Kodak Charmera. Something about the crappy quality brings out so much memories from...
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