Port Jackson DOC camp by eryndahl
Port Jackson DOC camp

Did a walk today. Almost the northern most point of the Coromandel peninsula. Somewhere in that line of trees is my campervan- Franny the Fiat.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Eryndahl Thauriveth

@eryndahl
