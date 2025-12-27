Previous
Hazy Hahei by eryndahl
21 / 365

Hazy Hahei

Not the best weather, but still one of my favourite beaches in New Zealand. This photo really doesn't do it justice. The sand is white!
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Eryndahl Thauriveth

@eryndahl
