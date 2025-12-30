Previous
Calm-ish after the storm by eryndahl
Calm-ish after the storm

Stretching the legs walking up Pauanui hill, after a day of rain and being stuck in the van.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Eryndahl Thauriveth

@eryndahl
