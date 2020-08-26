Previous
Hummingbird Friend by escullinan
5 / 365

Hummingbird Friend

Taken in New Albany, OH. One of several we didn't know we had until we spent more time on the backyard patio this summer. Beautiful, intriguing, bossy little dinosaur decendants, hummingbirds.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Elizabeth Cullinan

I live in Ohio, USA. I recently retired from 35 years of public school teaching.
