Crimson Brilliance
Columbus, Ohio: The morning sun really lit up these doors. Fiery red always beckons to my camera and me.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Elizabeth Cullinan
@escullinan
I live in Ohio, USA. I recently retired from 35 years of public school teaching. I loved my career, but am very excited about...
red
doors
morning
shadows
Jenn
ace
The light is perfect. Great shot.
August 31st, 2020
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Way to seek symmetry
August 31st, 2020
