Crimson Brilliance by escullinan
Crimson Brilliance

Columbus, Ohio: The morning sun really lit up these doors. Fiery red always beckons to my camera and me.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Elizabeth Cullinan

Jenn ace
The light is perfect. Great shot.
August 31st, 2020  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Way to seek symmetry
August 31st, 2020  
