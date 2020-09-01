Previous
Bridge Grids by escullinan
Bridge Grids

Columbus, Ohio: Scioto Mile
Always looking for patterns and repetition.
Elizabeth Cullinan

I live in Ohio, USA. I recently retired from 35 years of public school teaching.
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Ahhhh.... nice conversion to black & white. Also, nice tight framing/composition.
September 2nd, 2020  
