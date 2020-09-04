Previous
All in a Day’s Work by escullinan
14 / 365

All in a Day’s Work

Wondering about the challenges of photographing food. Played a bit with lighting and DOF. Surprised this was my favorite; thought I would like the shots from the window better. Not so much.
Elizabeth Cullinan

I live in Ohio, USA. I recently retired from 35 years of public school teaching.
