Photo 1312
Homebody!
Count me in as being a homebody! The virus is not here locally but most of our town is virtually shut down. And this too will pass.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
