Photo 1345
Starting life in the "new normal" age
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
368% complete
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
1st May 2020 7:04pm
