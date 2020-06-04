Previous
Next
Found at local fabric store.........cute! by essiesue
Photo 1368

Found at local fabric store.........cute!

4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Oh this is gorgeous! We have a TV programme...it was on last night...it’s called The Sewing Bee. They use patterns like this & every week they have themes, last night it was the eighties. They start of with 12 contestants & one goes out each week. You photo reminded me of it. You could easily wear these styles today.
June 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise