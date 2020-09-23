Previous
Next
DUSTY ROADS by essiesue
Photo 1407

DUSTY ROADS

The long drought we are experiencing makes for very dusty roads for our Amish neighbors. Nevertheless, many of them were out yesterday enjoying our beautiful weather.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise