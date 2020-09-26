Previous
Little "Hummer" by essiesue
Photo 1410

Little "Hummer"

It is such a joy to watch the many hummingbirds fill their tummies before their departure and return trip in 2021. Hopefully, they will be at our feeding station again.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

essiesue

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
September 26th, 2020  
