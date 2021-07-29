Sign up
Photo 1456
BARBIE
This morning I was out and took many pictures, uploaded them to the computer and didn't like any of them. It is always so disappointing when this happens. So what do we do......you got it! We take pictures of our pets.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1456
photos
52
followers
21
following
398% complete
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2021 12:06pm
Pat Knowles
ace
And an adorable girl she is too….dear little face!
July 29th, 2021
