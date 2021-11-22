Previous
Next
Family Bible - 1850 by essiesue
Photo 1503

Family Bible - 1850

This bible is the focal point of each of our family reunions. One can see that it has been well read over the years. Masking tape now holds it together but the majestic stories never grow old.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
411% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
A book of great importance to everyone & especially your family.
November 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise