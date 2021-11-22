Sign up
Photo 1503
Family Bible - 1850
This bible is the focal point of each of our family reunions. One can see that it has been well read over the years. Masking tape now holds it together but the majestic stories never grow old.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
1
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2021 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
A book of great importance to everyone & especially your family.
November 22nd, 2021
