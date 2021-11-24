Previous
Next
pre Thanksgiving pandemonium! by essiesue
Photo 1505

pre Thanksgiving pandemonium!

Make the pies, assemble the dressing, fix the cranberry salad, figure out how long to bake the turkey, etc. etc. My head is spinning! The final treat is enjoying our guests and giving thanks!
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Oh dear! We don't celebrate thanksgiving here, but I'm tired just reading all the things you have to do. Great shot, though!
November 24th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot that tells a story. I will be making an apple pie this afternoon.
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise