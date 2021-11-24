Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1505
pre Thanksgiving pandemonium!
Make the pies, assemble the dressing, fix the cranberry salad, figure out how long to bake the turkey, etc. etc. My head is spinning! The final treat is enjoying our guests and giving thanks!
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1505
photos
52
followers
22
following
412% complete
View this month »
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th November 2021 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Monica
Oh dear! We don't celebrate thanksgiving here, but I'm tired just reading all the things you have to do. Great shot, though!
November 24th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot that tells a story. I will be making an apple pie this afternoon.
November 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close