Photo 1547
PHOTOBOMB!
On my walk yesterday I had some very friendly cows checking me out. It was almost like they were posing for the photo. The one in the back was determined to be included.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd March 2022 2:24pm
Privacy
Judith Johnson
I like the one at the back, he has a very distinctive face!
March 3rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot and a great title ..cattle are always so inquisitive .
March 3rd, 2022
