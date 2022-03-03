Previous
PHOTOBOMB! by essiesue
Photo 1547

PHOTOBOMB!

On my walk yesterday I had some very friendly cows checking me out. It was almost like they were posing for the photo. The one in the back was determined to be included.
3rd March 2022

essiesue

essiesue
Judith Johnson
I like the one at the back, he has a very distinctive face!
March 3rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot and a great title ..cattle are always so inquisitive .
March 3rd, 2022  
