Previous
Next
My blessing for today by essiesue
Photo 1582

My blessing for today

My love for the African violet and my ability to keep them happy and healthy unfortunately aren't one and the same. It is always a joy when it does bloom.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
It looks beautiful and healthy. I've had African violets before and they did okay for awhile but I wish I had more of a green thumb.
April 22nd, 2022  
Judith Johnson
I have a feeling they like to be watered from the bottom. Enjoy the flower and hope there's more to come
April 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise