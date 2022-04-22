Sign up
Photo 1582
My blessing for today
My love for the African violet and my ability to keep them happy and healthy unfortunately aren't one and the same. It is always a joy when it does bloom.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
2
1
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It looks beautiful and healthy. I've had African violets before and they did okay for awhile but I wish I had more of a green thumb.
April 22nd, 2022
Judith Johnson
I have a feeling they like to be watered from the bottom. Enjoy the flower and hope there's more to come
April 22nd, 2022
