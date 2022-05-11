Sign up
Photo 1594
Kraig's home
Following retirement and returning to his homeplace my friend is maintaining and caring for the beautiful plantings that have been such a joy to previous generations.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
2
1
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
carol white
ace
A lovely composition and scene.Fav☺️
May 11th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s a beautiful fairy tale scene.
May 11th, 2022
