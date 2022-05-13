Sign up
Photo 1596
My mini garden
Yesterday I decided to plant perennials in our downstairs patio area. I envision a mini English garden effect but then again, we'll just have to wait and see. I have no idea how to do this so time will tell. Join me on this adventure!
13th May 2022
13th May 22
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1596
photos
48
followers
27
following
437% complete
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
13th May 2022 9:21am
