Previous
Next
My mini garden by essiesue
Photo 1596

My mini garden

Yesterday I decided to plant perennials in our downstairs patio area. I envision a mini English garden effect but then again, we'll just have to wait and see. I have no idea how to do this so time will tell. Join me on this adventure!
13th May 2022 13th May 22

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
437% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise