The way I begin the day by essiesue
The way I begin the day

30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Heather ace
Relaxing and centering! :)
June 30th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
I saw Billy Graham once when he came to Manchester many many year ago. A good start to your morning!
June 30th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A good start to the day - relaxing , meaningful words and on the ready with your camera !
June 30th, 2022  
