CATERPILLAR by essiesue
Photo 1696

CATERPILLAR

3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
464% complete

Heather ace
Oh, wow! So well camouflaged! And I love how your frame is filled with those gorgeous yellow blooms! Fav
October 3rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
October 3rd, 2022  
