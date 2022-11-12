Sign up
Photo 1713
Our first snow!
Yesterday it was 70 degrees and this is what we woke up to this morning!
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
2
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1713
photos
48
followers
22
following
469% complete
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
12th November 2022 9:40am
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Uh-oh. I see snow. Great capture.
November 12th, 2022
Linda
ace
Wow! Winter sure snuck up on you!
November 12th, 2022
