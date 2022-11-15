Previous
Taken from my kitchen window. by essiesue
Photo 1718

Taken from my kitchen window.

I actually enjoy doing dishes as this is my time to enjoy our bird population. The bluejay is one of my favorites........he has attitude!
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

essiesue

The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
November 15th, 2022  
