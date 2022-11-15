Sign up
Photo 1718
Taken from my kitchen window.
I actually enjoy doing dishes as this is my time to enjoy our bird population. The bluejay is one of my favorites........he has attitude!
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
1
0
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1718
photos
48
followers
22
following
470% complete
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
14th November 2022 11:56am
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
November 15th, 2022
