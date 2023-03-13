Previous
Next
Struggling for a healthy survival by essiesue
Photo 1792

Struggling for a healthy survival

I love African violets but have never had much luck with them. This one seems to say, "Give me one more try." So I'm doing just that!
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
491% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Poor thing. I hope it survives.
March 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise