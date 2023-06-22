Previous
guess who sent these. by essiesue
Photo 1883

guess who sent these.

this probably takes one guess. you are correct......jack! actually, these were for our 65th anniversary.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

essiesue

@essiesue
Pat Knowles ace
Well done Jack..he came up trumps! Congratulations!
June 29th, 2023  
