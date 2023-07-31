Previous
"I CAUGHT ONE! by essiesue
"I CAUGHT ONE!

This past weekend our community held a fishing derby for the youth. This little guy was so excited. Of course, you cannot see the fish but that made little difference to him. In his eyes it was a monster fish!
