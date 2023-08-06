Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1919
Our son and daughter in law
Each year Dave volunteers at the Indiana State Fair Pioneer Village. This year he shared the art of knot-tying. His wife shared her passion for embroidery.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
1920
photos
55
followers
27
following
526% complete
View this month »
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th August 2023 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close