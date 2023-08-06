Previous
Our son and daughter in law by essiesue
Our son and daughter in law

Each year Dave volunteers at the Indiana State Fair Pioneer Village. This year he shared the art of knot-tying. His wife shared her passion for embroidery.
6th August 2023

essiesue

@essiesue
