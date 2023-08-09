Previous
RED & GREEN by essiesue
RED & GREEN

9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Dawn ace
Nice still shot
August 9th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely arrangement
August 9th, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful still life and colour combo!
August 9th, 2023  
