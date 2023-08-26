Previous
An eagar spectator. by essiesue
Photo 1942

An eagar spectator.

This year we didn't have a chance to get any candy. This little fella was right next to us and he was quick to pick everything up.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

essiesue

@essiesue
amyK ace
Looks like he came prepared!
September 18th, 2023  
