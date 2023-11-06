Sign up
Photo 1971
Loving the first bloom of the season!
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
5
2
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
November 6th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous colour love these plants. I absolutely adore your crochet doily - brings wonderful memories of my childhood.
November 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely healthy looking plant. It surely will bring you much pleasure and joy.
November 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
They look amazing when in bloom!
November 6th, 2023
carol white
ace
Lovely
November 6th, 2023
