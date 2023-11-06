Previous
Loving the first bloom of the season! by essiesue
Photo 1971

Loving the first bloom of the season!

6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
November 6th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous colour love these plants. I absolutely adore your crochet doily - brings wonderful memories of my childhood.
November 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely healthy looking plant. It surely will bring you much pleasure and joy.
November 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
They look amazing when in bloom!
November 6th, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely
November 6th, 2023  
