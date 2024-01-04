Sign up
Photo 1980
Our holiday bird tree
This will probably stay up through the last of February. All other holiday decor is down but I still enjoy the lights and ornaments on this one.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
