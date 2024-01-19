Previous
Bird Tracks by essiesue
Photo 1996

Bird Tracks

This is right below our deck where we have our bird feeder. I'm sure we had just enough snow to cover any seeds that might have fallen.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Looks like the birds have had a party
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise