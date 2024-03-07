Previous
Easter display at our Catholic church by essiesue
Photo 2020

Easter display at our Catholic church

It is a beautiful remembrance of the Easter season and all it commemorates.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What an eye-catching display
March 7th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Very moving Sue….beautiful display. Easter is the most important time in the church history.
March 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture of a stunning display, very beautifully done. 🙏
March 7th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
beautiful and sad
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise