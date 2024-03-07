Sign up
Previous
Photo 2020
Easter display at our Catholic church
It is a beautiful remembrance of the Easter season and all it commemorates.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
4
2
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
2020
photos
58
followers
28
following
553% complete
View this month »
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th March 2024 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
What an eye-catching display
March 7th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Very moving Sue….beautiful display. Easter is the most important time in the church history.
March 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture of a stunning display, very beautifully done. 🙏
March 7th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
beautiful and sad
March 7th, 2024
