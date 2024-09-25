Previous
Made in Germany by essiesue
Photo 2068

Made in Germany

Last evening we went to our favorite German restaurant and following our meal we enjoyed looking at the clocks in their gift shop.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A very ornate cuckoo clock
September 25th, 2024  
Michelle
Such a beautiful clock, my Granddad had one similar to this
September 25th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful clock
September 25th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Cuckoo clocks are very charming….you don’t see them so much these days, I used to have one.
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise