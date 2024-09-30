Previous
Mushroom by essiesue
Mushroom

This mushroom appeared today and caught my husband's eye. It is pretty enough to be a flower.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Heather ace
It really is! I love all the pleats and how it folds into itself! Fav
September 30th, 2024  
