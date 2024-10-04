Sign up
Photo 2076
The house that keeps growing
Every day I take a ride in the golf cart to see what else has changed. I'm sure this home will be one of a kind.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Heather
ace
How fascinating! Do keep us posted as it progresses, Essie Sue. I'm quite curious.
October 4th, 2024
