The house that keeps growing by essiesue
Photo 2076

The house that keeps growing

Every day I take a ride in the golf cart to see what else has changed. I'm sure this home will be one of a kind.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Heather ace
How fascinating! Do keep us posted as it progresses, Essie Sue. I'm quite curious.
October 4th, 2024  
