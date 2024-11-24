Previous
Please remember to feed the birds this winter. by essiesue
Please remember to feed the birds this winter.

24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
gloria jones ace
Terrific capture, focus, dof
November 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so sweet Essiesue, The little birds must be a priority during the winter ! At times during the day my bird feeders are alive with little bodies at certain times in the day - and I love watching them ! fav
November 30th, 2024  
