It's nice to see Mr. Cardinal willing to share (not often the case) by essiesue
It's nice to see Mr. Cardinal willing to share (not often the case)

1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

essiesue

The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Diana ace
such a gorgeous bird.
December 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet.
December 3rd, 2024  
