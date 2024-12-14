Previous
Next
My Holiday Tray by essiesue
Photo 2138

My Holiday Tray

14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful cow looking nice and festive! Lovely with the lit candle too! Fav
December 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A great shot of this festive still life.
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact