Photo 2152
MERRY CHRISTMAS
25th December 2024
25th Dec 24
3
1
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th December 2024 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot. Merry Christmas, essiesue.
December 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - Merry Christmas !
December 27th, 2024
Heather
ace
Really pretty! Merry Christmas, Essie Sue! Fav
December 27th, 2024
