Previous
Photo 2155
Breathtaking
This altar is awe-inspiring. The church was built a couple of years ago, and I've wanted to visit it ever since.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th December 2024 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
A beautiful altar and so intricate! I am glad you have managed to visit it, Essie Sue! Fav
December 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning - so beautiful and ornate - so glad you got to visit - fav
December 29th, 2024
