Breathtaking by essiesue
Breathtaking

This altar is awe-inspiring. The church was built a couple of years ago, and I've wanted to visit it ever since.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

essiesue

Heather ace
A beautiful altar and so intricate! I am glad you have managed to visit it, Essie Sue! Fav
December 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning - so beautiful and ornate - so glad you got to visit - fav
December 29th, 2024  
