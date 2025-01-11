Sign up
Photo 2169
I need a name for this photo!
This was early this morning, but the temperature was above freezing for much of the afternoon, which helped the melting process.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
essiesue
@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
2169
photos
50
followers
25
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th January 2025 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
You really got the snow!!! Stay warm.
January 12th, 2025
