My usual filler from the grocery store floral department. by essiesue
Photo 2232

My usual filler from the grocery store floral department.

20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

essiesue

@essiesue
The 365 project is very important to my daily routine although lately I've lacked inspiration due to the blah winter but with the promise of...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such beautiful looking bouquets. I like taking pictures of flowers at the grocery store, too.
March 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
they are beautiful. When I try that security tells me it is forbidden and makes sure I leave.
March 26th, 2025  
